Score limited-time offers on a variety of Nintendo Switch games

From now until Dec. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT, players can take advantage of a special promotion on the digital versions of select Nintendo Switch games, including games that were previously honored at The Game Awards, an annual celebration of video games that takes place tonight at 5 p.m. PT.



A wide range of Nintendo Switch games are up to 30% off or more in Nintendo eShop, including current and previous nominees and winners at The Game Awards like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, MONSTER HUNTER RISE and DOOM Eternal. These deals are a great way to expand your Nintendo Switch library and experience a wide variety of games at a discounted price just in time for the holidays.



Raise a glass (or a controller) and toast to this full list of games that are part of the limited-time promotion:

Fans can head to Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch or visit Nintendo.com to shop the full sale and download games directly to their systems.

Celebrate Cyber Monday with Nintendo Switch games and accessories

It looks like Nintendo Switch owners are about to have a good case of the Mondays! This Cyber Monday, Nintendo is offering promotions on a wide variety of games for the Nintendo Switch system, as well as $20 off the suggested retail price of a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller accessory at select online retailers. These offers open the door for people looking to expand their Nintendo Switch libraries with high-quality games and experiences to enjoy throughout the holiday season and beyond.

Nintendo’s annual Cyber Deals promotion, which offers savings on the digital versions of select Nintendo Switch games for all types of players, continues through all of Cyber Monday, coming to an end on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Shoppers who want to treat themselves to Nintendo Switch games with reduced prices have dozens of games to choose from, including top hits like Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Super Mario Odyssey, Kirby Star Allies, MONSTER HUNTER RISE, Persona 5 Strikers, MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order, Just Dance 2022 and BRAVELY DEFAULT II.

For the full listing of games on sale, which can be purchased and downloaded directly from Nintendo.com, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals/#cyber-deals.

Additionally, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which can be used to play games in TV and tabletop mode on Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, will be available at a suggested retail price of $39.99, which is $20 off the original suggested retail price. This promotion is only available on Cyber Monday at select retailers, from now until 9 p.m. PT on Nov. 29.

The games featured in this year’s Cyber Deals promotion include:

For more information about everything Nintendo has to offer this holiday season, visit https://www.nintendo.com/holiday/.

Switch bundle and discounts on key games headline Nintendo Black Friday deals

With Black Friday right around the corner, Nintendo is offering a high-octane bundle and powered-up deals on select Nintendo Switch games to help families save on their holiday shopping and enjoy more ways to spend time together this year.

Kicking off the Nintendo Black Friday deals on Nov. 21 is a Nintendo Switch bundle that includes the Nintendo Switch system, the digital version of the best-selling Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online at a suggested retail price of $299.99.

Also available starting on Nov. 21 is a wide selection of Nintendo Switch games at a suggested retail price of $39.99 each, which is $20 off their regular suggested price. Shoppers can take advantage of the $20 discount (actual discount may vary) on games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Maker 2, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Kirby Star Allies, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, ASTRAL CHAIN and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. With Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Splatoon 3 and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild all scheduled to launch for Nintendo Switch next year, now is a great time to pick up some earlier games in the Kirby, Splatoon and The Legend of Zelda franchises before the new games arrive.

Additionally, Nintendo Black Friday deals will include offers on two Switch games that take the on-screen action to the real-world living room, with deals on the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit and Ring Fit Adventure games. Starting on Nov. 21, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will be available at a suggested retail price of $59.99 (a savings of $40) and Ring Fit Adventure will be available at a suggested retail price of $54.99 (a savings of $25).

A variety of digital deals will also be available for Black Friday in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. Details about promotion timing and featured games will be announced at a later date.

“With families looking for new ways to connect and spend time together this year, Nintendo Switch offers a wide variety of experiences for every member of the family,” said Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America. “Whether you are shopping for an active gamer or someone new to the world of Nintendo, this year’s Black Friday deals have you covered.”

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

Video game release dates:

Title Release date System(s) Genre Order Fall Guys (Nintendo Switch) Summer 2021 ??? NS XB1 XBSX Battle royale platformer Outer Wilds Summer 2021 NS Action-adventure Splatoon 3 2022 NS Shooter Kirby and the Forgotten Land Spring 2022 NS 3-D platformer Project Triangle Strategy March 4, 2022 NS Tactical RPG LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Spring 2022 PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX NS Building https://amzn.to/2W076c8 Saints Row Aug. 23, 2022 PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PC Action-adventure

