Link's Awakening
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Nintendo Switch)

Score limited-time offers on a variety of Nintendo Switch games

12 hours ago
Nerdvana
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

From now until Dec. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT, players can take advantage of a special promotion on the digital versions of select Nintendo Switch games, including games that were previously honored at The Game Awards, an annual celebration of video games that takes place tonight at 5 p.m. PT.

A wide range of Nintendo Switch games are up to 30% off or more in Nintendo eShop, including current and previous nominees and winners at The Game Awards like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildSplatoon 2MONSTER HUNTER RISE and DOOM Eternal. These deals are a great way to expand your Nintendo Switch library and experience a wide variety of games at a discounted price just in time for the holidays.

Raise a glass (or a controller) and toast to this full list of games that are part of the limited-time promotion:

GameDiscount
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening30%
MONSTER HUNTER RISE25%
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass – Bundle30%
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass30%
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild30%
Mortal Kombat 1170%
DOOM Eternal60%
Ori and the Will of the Wisps60%
Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda Season Pass – Bundle30%
Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda Season Pass30%
Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda30%
FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition30%
Knockout City50%
Knockout City Deluxe Edition50%
OCTOPATH TRAVELER30%
Spelunky 260%
HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED30%
The Forgotten City – Cloud Version20%
No Longer Home35%
Splatoon 2 / Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion Bundle30%
Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion30%
Splatoon 230%
Spiritfarer50%
CARRION40%
Raji: An Ancient Epic50%
Röki60%
Through the Darkest of Times66%

Fans can head to Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch or visit Nintendo.com to shop the full sale and download games directly to their systems.

Celebrate Cyber Monday with Nintendo Switch games and accessories

It looks like Nintendo Switch owners are about to have a good case of the Mondays! This Cyber Monday, Nintendo is offering promotions on a wide variety of games for the Nintendo Switch system, as well as $20 off the suggested retail price of a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller accessory at select online retailers. These offers open the door for people looking to expand their Nintendo Switch libraries with high-quality games and experiences to enjoy throughout the holiday season and beyond.

Nintendo’s annual Cyber Deals promotion, which offers savings on the digital versions of select Nintendo Switch games for all types of players, continues through all of Cyber Monday, coming to an end on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Shoppers who want to treat themselves to Nintendo Switch games with reduced prices have dozens of games to choose from, including top hits like Hyrule Warriors: Age of CalamitySuper Mario OdysseyKirby Star AlliesMONSTER HUNTER RISEPersona 5 StrikersMARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black OrderJust Dance 2022 and BRAVELY DEFAULT II.

For the full listing of games on sale, which can be purchased and downloaded directly from Nintendo.com, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals/#cyber-deals.

Additionally, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which can be used to play games in TV and tabletop mode on Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, will be available at a suggested retail price of $39.99, which is $20 off the original suggested retail price. This promotion is only available on Cyber Monday at select retailers, from now until 9 p.m. PT on Nov. 29.

The games featured in this year’s Cyber Deals promotion include:

GameDiscount
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe30%
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity30%
Persona 5 Strikers50%
MONSTER HUNTER RISE25%
Super Mario Odyssey30%
Just Dance 202240%
Among Us20%
Kirby Star Allies30%
MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order30%
Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny33%
Sonic Colors: Ultimate25%
BRAVELY DEFAULT II30%
Xenoblade Chronicles 230%
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Torna the Golden Country30%
DOOM Eternal60%
Tetris Effect: Connected33%
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim50%
Subnautica50%
Little Nightmares II33%
Cyber Shadow20%
ASTRAL CHAIN30%
DAEMON X MACHINA30%
The Jackbox Party Pack 820%
Castlevania Advance Collection25%
Dark Souls: Remastered50%
Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise50%
Cuphead30%
Hades30%
DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition30%
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes50%
The Messenger60%
Ori and the Will of the Wisps40%
LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy – Deluxe Edition40%
SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD50%
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove45%
Subnautica: Below Zero33%
SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy40%
Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido50%
Spelunky 220%
Dead Cells40%
Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore30%
Immortals Fenyx Rising66%
Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition30%
FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition30%
1-2-Switch40%
NBA 2K2250%
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition70%
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV33%
Shantae and the Seven Sirens30%
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI70%

For more information about everything Nintendo has to offer this holiday season, visit https://www.nintendo.com/holiday/.

Switch bundle and discounts on key games headline Nintendo Black Friday deals

Nintendo Black Friday deals include Switch Bundle Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle with Nintendo Switch Online

With Black Friday right around the corner, Nintendo is offering a high-octane bundle and powered-up deals on select Nintendo Switch games to help families save on their holiday shopping and enjoy more ways to spend time together this year.

Kicking off the Nintendo Black Friday deals on Nov. 21 is a Nintendo Switch bundle that includes the Nintendo Switch system, the digital version of the best-selling Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online at a suggested retail price of $299.99.

Also available starting on Nov. 21 is a wide selection of Nintendo Switch games at a suggested retail price of $39.99 each, which is $20 off their regular suggested price. Shoppers can take advantage of the $20 discount (actual discount may vary) on games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildNew Super Mario Bros. U DeluxeSplatoon 2Super Mario Maker 2Paper Mario: The Origami KingKirby Star AlliesThe Legend of Zelda: Link’s AwakeningFire Emblem: Three HousesASTRAL CHAIN and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. With Kirby and the Forgotten LandSplatoon 3 and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild all scheduled to launch for Nintendo Switch next year, now is a great time to pick up some earlier games in the Kirby, Splatoon and The Legend of Zelda franchises before the new games arrive.

Additionally, Nintendo Black Friday deals will include offers on two Switch games that take the on-screen action to the real-world living room, with deals on the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit and Ring Fit Adventure games. Starting on Nov. 21, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will be available at a suggested retail price of $59.99 (a savings of $40) and Ring Fit Adventure will be available at a suggested retail price of $54.99 (a savings of $25).

A variety of digital deals will also be available for Black Friday in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. Details about promotion timing and featured games will be announced at a later date.

“With families looking for new ways to connect and spend time together this year, Nintendo Switch offers a wide variety of experiences for every member of the family,” said Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America. “Whether you are shopping for an active gamer or someone new to the world of Nintendo, this year’s Black Friday deals have you covered.”

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

More Nintendo news:

Paper Mario N64’s 1st Paper Mario coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain on Nintendo Switch
Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance (Wii U virtual console image via Nintendo UK) Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, revisited
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was being demonstrated on the tournament floor. Nintendo partners with Panda Global for Super Smash Bros. tournaments in 2022
Legend of Zelda Game and Watch Explore gaming history today with Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic comes to Nintendo Switch

Video game release dates:

TitleRelease dateSystem(s)GenreOrder
Fall Guys (Nintendo Switch)Summer 2021 ???NS XB1 XBSXBattle royale platformer
Outer WildsSummer 2021NSAction-adventure
Splatoon 32022NSShooter
Kirby and the Forgotten LandSpring 2022NS3-D platformer
Project Triangle StrategyMarch 4, 2022NSTactical RPG
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Spring 2022PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX NS Building https://amzn.to/2W076c8
Saints RowAug. 23, 2022PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PCAction-adventure
Gaming deals from Amazon:

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics
Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com