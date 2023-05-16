Nintendo announces Sizzle Season 2023 in Splatoon 3

4 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Springs Hosting
Sizzle Season 2023 arrives in Splatoon 3 on June 1. Get fired up with new weapons, stages, challenges, and more!

Nintendo Power podcast Nintendo Power Podcast ends after 57 episodes
Nintendo Live event Sept. 1-4 at Seattle Convention Center
Relive the story of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Last of Us, Wii Sports make it into 2023 World Video Game Hall of Fame
Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer free trial and savings for Nintendo Switch Online members
A Nintendo Switch – OLED Model – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition system has surfaced, and it’s available starting today for a suggested retail price of $359.99. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch available

