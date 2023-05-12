Nintendo Power Podcast ends after 57 episodes

A bomb quietly dropped today as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was being released for the Switch.



The Nintendo Power Podcast, which launched in 2017 with a discussion of the previous Zelda game, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is quietly ending effective immediately after producing 57 episodes.



Taking the storied name of Nintendo Power magazine, which ran from 1988-2012, the podcast was hosted by former Nintendo Power editor Chris Slate and others over time from the Nintendo Treehouse.



The hosts pointed out how appropriate it was to be going out covering the sequel to Breath of the Wild, just as Nintendo Power magazine’s print run was bookended by Super Mario Bros. game coverage. They also left the door open for “special episodes” in the future on a case by case basis.



You can listen to the final regular Nintendo Power episode wherever podcasts are distributed or below: