Nintendo partners with Panda Global for Super Smash Bros. tournaments in 2022

Panda Global’s Super Smash Bros. Circuit 2022 will be the first officially licensed Super Smash Bros. championship circuit in North America

A Super Smash Bros. Ultimate demonstration at a 2018 Arizona video game tournament (Christen Bejar, for Nerdvana)

Nintendo and Panda Global, a leading organization in the Super Smash Bros. community, are teaming up with the goal of creating a fun and welcoming space for players to compete while simultaneously boosting support for Super Smash Bros. tournaments and competitions.

The partnership will kick off with Panda Global operating the first-ever officially licensed championship circuit in North America for both the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Smash Bros. Melee games. The circuit based in North America will kick off in 2022, with more details about the events, schedule and prizing to come in the future.

Panda Global’s Super Smash Bros. circuit will be open to eligible players who think they have what it takes to show their mettle in the hopes of competing against the best-of-the-best in either Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch system or Super Smash Bros. Melee for the Nintendo GameCube system.

Players from across the U.S. will compete online in qualifying rounds for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. In-person qualifiers for both Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Smash Bros. Melee will also take place once large-scale events return, with the winners of the virtual and in-person qualifying rounds* moving on to compete in the grand finals for the championship. Players from Canada and Mexico will also be able to enter and compete, once Panda Global and Nintendo have deemed international travel and attendance at in-person events to be permissible. Players will be able to stay up-to-date on the in-person qualifiers* and grand finals when they are announced at panda.gg.

“This partnership with Panda Global is the next step in Nintendo’s efforts to create a more consistent, fun and welcoming competitive environment for our players and fans,” said Bill Trinen, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Nintendo of America. “We are proud to stand with an organization like Panda Global to celebrate and support the ever-growing competitive Super Smash Bros. community and create a space where all players can test and hone their competitive skills.”

“One of our key missions at Panda Global is to serve our communities in new and exciting ways,” said Dr. Alan Bunney, CEO of Panda Global. “By partnering with Nintendo, we are giving our competitors in North America the chance to compete in an officially licensed Super Smash Bros. circuit for the first time.”

Additional details about Panda Global’s Super Smash Bros. North America circuit in 2022, including official rules, event dates and prizing, will be revealed in the future. For more information, visit panda.gg.

For more information about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, visit https://www.smashbros.com/en_US/.

* In-person qualifiers may be canceled at any time due to pending situations surrounding COVID-19.