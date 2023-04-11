Nintendo Live event announced for Seattle in September

Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild

6 hours ago
Jayson Peters
After initially debuting in Japan, a Nintendo Live event is coming to the U.S. Nintendo Live 2023 is described as a new way to experience the games and worlds of Nintendo, with fun gameplay, live stage performances, exciting gaming tournaments, memorable photo ops and more. Held in Seattle in September, the in-person event will celebrate Nintendo’s unique entertainment on the Nintendo Switch system, inviting all members of the family to come together, play and have fun.

“Fans of all ages can currently experience the unique games, characters and worlds of Nintendo on Nintendo Switch, but we want to expand that scope with a new experience,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “With Nintendo Live 2023, we’re giving attendees a chance to celebrate together with family, friends and the broader Nintendo community in the spirit of fun and creating long-lasting memories.”

At Nintendo Live 2023 in Seattle, attendees will experience a wide variety of Nintendo game-inspired activities across a large-scale themed area. During the event, visitors will be able to celebrate the world of Nintendo, taking part in Nintendo Switch gameplay, enjoying live entertainment, cheering on high-energy gaming tournaments and taking unforgettable photos with recognizable characters like Mario and Luigi, among many activities.

Nintendo says more details about the event, including specific timing and how to attend, will be revealed in the future. For more information about Nintendo Live 2023 Seattle, visit https://www.nintendo.com/nintendo-live/.

