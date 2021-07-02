Nintendo details Skyward Sword HD’s Switch enhancements

6 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Players will soon be able to experience the origins of the Master Sword when the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD game launches on the Nintendo Switch system on July 16.

This classic quest, originally released on Nintendo Wii in 2011 and enhanced for Nintendo Switch a decade later, not only features improved performance, smoother motion controls and newly added button controls, but also a range of quality of life improvements that can be seen in the “Quality of Life Trailer” for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD:

Check out a rundown of just a few of the “quality of life” improvements added in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD! These tweaks and more have been added to make for a smoother play experience on Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo says these improvements include:

  • Optional help from Fi: Fi only appears in cutscenes or when necessary, and can otherwise be summoned manually to provide advice or guidance.
  • Enhanced framerate: The game runs at 60 frames per second, resulting in smoother gameplay.
  • Fast-forward dialogue: Text shown onscreen can be fast-forwarded by pressing the B Button.
  • Streamlined item information: Explanation for collectable items, such as insects and materials, only appear the first time the item is collected.
  • Skippable cutscenes: Cutscenes can be skipped by pressing the – Button.
  • Autosave: Game progress will be saved automatically, in addition to the existing manual save option. The game also now features three save slots that can be used interchangeably.
  • Skippable tutorial dialogues: The introductory player tutorials have been streamlined.

