Nintendo details Skyward Sword HD’s Switch enhancements

Players will soon be able to experience the origins of the Master Sword when the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD game launches on the Nintendo Switch system on July 16.

This classic quest, originally released on Nintendo Wii in 2011 and enhanced for Nintendo Switch a decade later, not only features improved performance, smoother motion controls and newly added button controls, but also a range of quality of life improvements that can be seen in the “Quality of Life Trailer” for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD:

Check out a rundown of just a few of the “quality of life” improvements added in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD! These tweaks and more have been added to make for a smoother play experience on Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo says these improvements include:

Optional help from Fi : Fi only appears in cutscenes or when necessary, and can otherwise be summoned manually to provide advice or guidance.

: Fi only appears in cutscenes or when necessary, and can otherwise be summoned manually to provide advice or guidance. Enhanced framerate : The game runs at 60 frames per second, resulting in smoother gameplay.

: The game runs at 60 frames per second, resulting in smoother gameplay. Fast-forward dialogue : Text shown onscreen can be fast-forwarded by pressing the B Button.

: Text shown onscreen can be fast-forwarded by pressing the B Button. Streamlined item information : Explanation for collectable items, such as insects and materials, only appear the first time the item is collected.

: Explanation for collectable items, such as insects and materials, only appear the first time the item is collected. Skippable cutscenes : Cutscenes can be skipped by pressing the – Button.

: Cutscenes can be skipped by pressing the – Button. Autosave : Game progress will be saved automatically, in addition to the existing manual save option. The game also now features three save slots that can be used interchangeably.

: Game progress will be saved automatically, in addition to the existing manual save option. The game also now features three save slots that can be used interchangeably. Skippable tutorial dialogues: The introductory player tutorials have been streamlined.

