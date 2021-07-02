Nintendo details Skyward Sword HD’s Switch enhancements

Players will soon be able to experience the origins of the Master Sword when the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD game launches on the Nintendo Switch system on July 16.
This classic quest, originally released on Nintendo Wii in 2011 and enhanced for Nintendo Switch a decade later, not only features improved performance, smoother motion controls and newly added button controls, but also a range of quality of life improvements that can be seen in the “Quality of Life Trailer” for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD:
Nintendo says these improvements include:
- Optional help from Fi: Fi only appears in cutscenes or when necessary, and can otherwise be summoned manually to provide advice or guidance.
- Enhanced framerate: The game runs at 60 frames per second, resulting in smoother gameplay.
- Fast-forward dialogue: Text shown onscreen can be fast-forwarded by pressing the B Button.
- Streamlined item information: Explanation for collectable items, such as insects and materials, only appear the first time the item is collected.
- Skippable cutscenes: Cutscenes can be skipped by pressing the – Button.
- Autosave: Game progress will be saved automatically, in addition to the existing manual save option. The game also now features three save slots that can be used interchangeably.
- Skippable tutorial dialogues: The introductory player tutorials have been streamlined.
Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.
