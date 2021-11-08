Switch bundle and discounts on key games headline Nintendo Black Friday deals

Kicking off 2021's Nintendo Black Friday deals is a familiar but solid Switch bundle ...

With Black Friday right around the corner, Nintendo is offering a high-octane bundle and powered-up deals on select Nintendo Switch games to help families save on their holiday shopping and enjoy more ways to spend time together this year.

Kicking off the Nintendo Black Friday deals on Nov. 21 is a Nintendo Switch bundle that includes the Nintendo Switch system, the digital version of the best-selling Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online at a suggested retail price of $299.99.

Also available starting on Nov. 21 is a wide selection of Nintendo Switch games at a suggested retail price of $39.99 each, which is $20 off their regular suggested price. Shoppers can take advantage of the $20 discount (actual discount may vary) on games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Maker 2, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Kirby Star Allies, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, ASTRAL CHAIN and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. With Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Splatoon 3 and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild all scheduled to launch for Nintendo Switch next year, now is a great time to pick up some earlier games in the Kirby, Splatoon and The Legend of Zelda franchises before the new games arrive.

Additionally, Nintendo Black Friday deals will include offers on two Switch games that take the on-screen action to the real-world living room, with deals on the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit and Ring Fit Adventure games. Starting on Nov. 21, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will be available at a suggested retail price of $59.99 (a savings of $40) and Ring Fit Adventure will be available at a suggested retail price of $54.99 (a savings of $25).

A variety of digital deals will also be available for Black Friday in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. Details about promotion timing and featured games will be announced at a later date.

“With families looking for new ways to connect and spend time together this year, Nintendo Switch offers a wide variety of experiences for every member of the family,” said Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America. “Whether you are shopping for an active gamer or someone new to the world of Nintendo, this year’s Black Friday deals have you covered.”

