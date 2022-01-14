Fans eagerly awaiting new Cyberpunk 2077 update

It has been more than a year since Cyberpunk 2077 was first released in December 2020. Although PC gamers have, for the most part, given the game positive reviews, it is not fully optimized for newer consoles with PS4, PS5, and Xbox users finding it to be particularly glitchy and overall problematic. The current-gen Cyberpunk 2077 update, which was originally scheduled for release at the end of last year, can now be expected early this year unless, of course, further delays occur.

Photo by Nathan J Hilton from Pexels

The hype continues

The release of Cyberpunk 2077 played a very big role in keeping the cyberpunk trend, which dates back to the sci-fi literature of the ’60s and ’70s, alive and kicking. Today, cyberpunk, which is widely known to be the pessimistic aspect of fantasy literature and culture, continues to inspire everything from literature to fashion trends. The latter encourages fans to connect with the true culture of cyberpunk, find inspiration, and then develop their own style. Although the urgent need for updates and improvements to the latest game offering initially put a damper on the excitement that surrounded its release, the hype resurged when the next-gen updates were announced.

New year, fresh start?

CD Projekt Red (CDPR) has a reputation for being one of the best developers of current times and has promised to impress with the amendments. They are, however, taking their time to get the current development stage just right to prevent future despondency. Delaying the release of the improvements is typically the right thing to do, especially when a new year is virtually around the corner. According to a Projekt Red spokesperson, the delays were executed due to recommendations received from the teams tasked with supervising the game. The decision to opt for a long-term solution instead of a quick-fix that would placate the masses was ultimately not a difficult one to make.

It will be worth the wait

When the release roadmap for the Cyberpunk 2077 update was published on the game’s website at the end of October last year, it became apparent that Patch 1.31 will be the final release of the year. Up until now, CDPR has been very elusive when asked about the finer details of the upgrades. Die-hard fans have, however, listed ray tracing and New Game Plus, which will allow players to restart the game while retaining both the skills and gear they have acquired. In addition to the general upgrades that are expected to come with Patch 1.5, the CDPR team is also busy working on a mammoth cross-platform update for the game. According to those in the know, full update details will be revealed in February with the patch finally being released in March this year.

Before its release, Cyberpunk 2077 was predicted to be one of the best games in the history of RPG gaming. Hopefully, once the next-gen Cyberpunk 2077 updates are released it will be able to live up to these expectations and even exceed them.

