NES Pinball comes to Nintendo Switch

18 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Three additional classic NES and Super NES games are now live for Nintendo Switch Online members:

  • Pinball (Nintendo Entertainment System
  • Rival Turf! (Super NES)
  • Congo’s Capers (Super NES)

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

Tags
