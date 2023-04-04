N64’s Pokemon Stadium bringing 3-D battles to Nintendo Switch library April 12

The 3-D battle arena game Pokémon Stadium, released for the Nintendo 64 console in 2000, will be available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers starting April 12. The game features all 151 Pokémon from the Pokémon Red Version, Pokémon Blue Version, and Pokémon Yellow Version games. In Kids Club, you and three other players can enjoy nine different minigames, like Clefairy Says and Sushi-Go-Round! (Note: You cannot transfer Pokémon from Game Boy titles in this version.)

