N64 Pokemon Snap coming to Nintendo Switch

13 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Catching Pokémon is a snap! Travel to Pokémon Island and meet Professor Oak to begin a safari to take the best possible photographs of over 60 different Pokémon. The Pokémon Snap game, originally released for the Nintendo 64 system, will be available on June 24 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.

TitleRelease dateSystem(s)Genre
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s RevengeJune 16, 2022NS XB1 PS4 PCIndie fighting
Fall Guys (Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PS5)June 21, 2022NS XB1 XBSX, PC, PS4, PS5Battle royale platformer
Outer WildsSummer 2021 ???NSAction-adventure
Xenoblade Chronicles 3July 29, 2022NSRPG
Saints RowAug. 23, 2022PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PCAction-adventure
Splatoon 3Sept. 19, 2022NSShooter
Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild2023NSRPG/Action-adventure
Jedi: Survivor2023PS5 XBSX PCAction-adventure

