N64 Pokemon Snap coming to Nintendo Switch

Catching Pokémon is a snap! Travel to Pokémon Island and meet Professor Oak to begin a safari to take the best possible photographs of over 60 different Pokémon. The Pokémon Snap game, originally released for the Nintendo 64 system, will be available on June 24 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.
More Nintendo news:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
|June 16, 2022
|NS XB1 PS4 PC
|Indie fighting
|Fall Guys (Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PS5)
|June 21, 2022
|NS XB1 XBSX, PC, PS4, PS5
|Battle royale platformer
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|July 29, 2022
|NS
|RPG
|Saints Row
|Aug. 23, 2022
|PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure
|Splatoon 3
|Sept. 19, 2022
|NS
|Shooter
|Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|2023
|NS
|RPG/Action-adventure
|Jedi: Survivor
|2023
|PS5 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure