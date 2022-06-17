N64 Pokemon Snap coming to Nintendo Switch

Catching Pokémon is a snap! Travel to Pokémon Island and meet Professor Oak to begin a safari to take the best possible photographs of over 60 different Pokémon. The Pokémon Snap game, originally released for the Nintendo 64 system, will be available on June 24 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.

