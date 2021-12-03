N64’s 1st Paper Mario coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

On Dec. 10, the Nintendo 64 classic that launched the Paper Mario series will be playable on Nintendo Switch for the first time.

Prepare yourself for a flat-out hilarious adventure, from the tropical jungles of Lavalava Island to the frosty heights of Shiver Mountain, when Paper Mario pops up in the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library. This momentous journey will be playable with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.





Paper Mario

In Paper Mario, Bowser has absconded with the magical Star Rod and lifted Peach’s Castle into the sky with the help of Kammy Koopa. It’s up to Mario (and you!) to save all seven of the Star Spirits, guarded by Bowser’s handpicked minions. Can you rise to the occasion and pull off a storybook ending?



The Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection kicked off this fall with a lineup of retro classics, including games like Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Star Fox 64 and Mario Kart 64 … with more on the way, according to Nintendo. These titles are playable now with the new Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership plan, which features all the benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online membership, but with access to classic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games with added online play, as well as access to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC at no extra cost.