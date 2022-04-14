N64 Mario Golf comes to Nintendo Switch

Tee up with Mario when the Nintendo 64 game Mario Golf hits the fairway on Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library.



Get into the swing of things with 14 characters from the Mushroom Kingdom, including familiar faces like Yoshi, Wario, Baby Mario, Peach and Donkey Kong. Choose from 10 different modes, like Speed Golf, Ring Shot and Tournament, and even engage in multiplayer swing-fests with up to three friends in certain modes.



Originally released on the Nintendo 64 in 1999, Mario Golf has Wario himself proclaiming, “You’re gonna love it!” Mario Golf will be available starting April 15 for players with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.