MLB The Show comes to Nintendo Switch

For the first time ever, the MLB The Show series is coming to Nintendo Switch.

In MLB The Show 22, players can experience modes like the fan-favorite RPG mode Road to the Show and online card-collecting mode Diamond Dynasty at home or on the go. Face your friends with cross-platform play, and with cross progression continue your progress and earn and use content on other console platforms where MLB The Show 22 is available.

MLB The Show 22 is available for pre-order, which will grant you a Gold Choice Pack. MLB The Show 22 launches on April 5. Those who purchase the MLB The Show 22 Digital Deluxe Edition willreceive four days early access to the game beginning April 1, along with a number of exclusive bonuses, including one Diamond Choice pack, one Cover Athlete Diamond Choice pack and double daily login rewards, among many other fun perks.

