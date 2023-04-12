Minecraft Legends launches April 18

The world of Minecraft meets action-strategy gameplay in Minecraft Legends.



A beautiful land surrounded by rich nature is invaded by enemies from another dimension! Team up with allies and fight against this monstrous force threatening the world. What secrets await in this new, yet familiar universe?



Minecraft Legends launches on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PS5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on April 18.

