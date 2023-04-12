Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Minecraft Legends launches April 18

1 day ago
Jayson Peters
Minecraft Legends

The world of Minecraft meets action-strategy gameplay in Minecraft Legends.

A beautiful land surrounded by rich nature is invaded by enemies from another dimension! Team up with allies and fight against this monstrous force threatening the world. What secrets await in this new, yet familiar universe?

Minecraft Legends launches on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PS5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on April 18.

Video game release dates:
TitleRelease dateSystem(s)Genre
Outer WildsSummer 2021 ???NSAction-adventure
Minecraft LegendsApril 18, 2023NS PS4 PS5 PC XBSX Xbox OneAction-strategy
Jedi: SurvivorApril 28, 2023PS5 XBSX PCAction-adventure
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomMay 12, 2023NSRPG/Action-adventure
Final Fantasy XVIJune 22, 2023PS5RPG
Pikmin 4July 21, 2023NSRTS
Sea of StarsAug. 29, 2023NS, PC, PS5, PS4, XBSX/S, Xbox OneRPG

