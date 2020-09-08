Microsoft unveils $299 Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S, out Nov. 10, will cost $299 and only play digital games.

The Xbox Series S will offer “next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever. Experience the speed and performance of a next-gen, all-digital console at an accessible price point: $299. Available Nov. 10. Get started with an instant library of 100+ high quality games, including all new Xbox Game Studios titles the day they release, when you add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (membership sold separately).”

