Metroid: Dread trailer hints at (spoiler) returning …

5 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Old School RPGs - Available Now @ DriveThruRPG.com
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

There is a new trailer for Metroid Dread that introduces some of Samus’ abilities, as well as new mysterious enemies who might look familiar to fans of the series.

More about this mysterious figure will be revealed when the Metroid Dread game launches for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Oct. 8.

But that wasn’t all the trailer covered! The sneak peek also unveiled some of Samus’ abilities – both new and ones previously seen in other games in the series.

  • Flash Shift – This all-new Aeion Ability lets Samus travel a set distance – forward or backward, while on the ground or in the air – in an instant.
  • Pulse Radar –This handy Aeion Ability allows Samus to scan her immediate surroundings and pinpoint breakable blocks.
  • Grapple Beam – A rope-like beam that can connect to specific points, the Grapple Beam allows Samus to swing across gaps or manipulate parts of her environment, such as pulling an object.
  • Ice Missile – By using this cool upgrade, Samus can freeze enemies to easily destroy them or even use some of them as platforms!
  • Storm Missile – With the Storm Missiles, Samus can lock on to and fire multiple small missiles in succession.
  • Cross Bomb – This powerful bomb explodes in four directions.
  • Speed Booster – This ability allows her to run at great speed, dealing damage to enemies and smashing through certain walls.
  • Shinespark – True Metroid experts know all about this electrifying move, which can be activated to have Samus fly in a set direction while in her Speed Booster state.
  • Screw Attack – A classic move that has been in every single 2D Metroid game, the Screw Attack finds Samus damaging enemies and shattering certain obstacles during a spin jump.

In addition to all these abilities, the trailer also highlighted some new sequences from the game, including several featuring giant creatures, terrifying robots and new environments.

Metroid Dread is only about a month away …

More Nintendo news:

LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga delayed again to spring 2022
Super NES Nintendo Switch Claymates, Jelly Boy, Bombuzal join Super NES library on Nintendo Switch
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for Nintendo Switch Skyward Sword HD Switch treatment is important – here’s why
Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Nintendo Switch with 7-inch OLED screen launches Oct. 8
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for Nintendo Switch Nintendo details Skyward Sword HD’s Switch enhancements
breath of the wild sequel Nintendo aiming high above Hyrule with hopes for 2022 release of Breath of the Wild sequel

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics