Metroid: Dread trailer hints at (spoiler) returning …

There is a new trailer for Metroid Dread that introduces some of Samus’ abilities, as well as new mysterious enemies who might look familiar to fans of the series.

Spoiler! Who is that enemy attacking Samus at the start of the trailer? Is that … a living Chozo? The Chozo are highly intelligent and technologically advanced species who wish to bring peace to the galaxy. But a living Chozo is a very rare sight – especially one attacking Samus! And, uh, no big deal … just KRAID! Show Hide

More about this mysterious figure will be revealed when the Metroid Dread game launches for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Oct. 8.

But that wasn’t all the trailer covered! The sneak peek also unveiled some of Samus’ abilities – both new and ones previously seen in other games in the series.

Flash Shift – This all-new Aeion Ability lets Samus travel a set distance – forward or backward, while on the ground or in the air – in an instant.

Pulse Radar –This handy Aeion Ability allows Samus to scan her immediate surroundings and pinpoint breakable blocks.

Grapple Beam – A rope-like beam that can connect to specific points, the Grapple Beam allows Samus to swing across gaps or manipulate parts of her environment, such as pulling an object.

Ice Missile – By using this cool upgrade, Samus can freeze enemies to easily destroy them or even use some of them as platforms!

Storm Missile – With the Storm Missiles, Samus can lock on to and fire multiple small missiles in succession.

Cross Bomb – This powerful bomb explodes in four directions.

Speed Booster – This ability allows her to run at great speed, dealing damage to enemies and smashing through certain walls.

Shinespark – True Metroid experts know all about this electrifying move, which can be activated to have Samus fly in a set direction while in her Speed Booster state.

Screw Attack – A classic move that has been in every single 2D Metroid game, the Screw Attack finds Samus damaging enemies and shattering certain obstacles during a spin jump.

In addition to all these abilities, the trailer also highlighted some new sequences from the game, including several featuring giant creatures, terrifying robots and new environments.

Metroid Dread is only about a month away …