Nintendo announces 2-D ‘Metroid Dread’ for Switch

12 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Metroid Dread, the first new 2-D game in Nintendo’s adventure series in nearly 20 years, will release Oct. 8, 2021, for the Nintendo Switch.

The Metroid Dread announcement came as part of an E3 Nintendo Direct on Tuesday as Nintendo acknowledged it was still also hard at work on the already announced and highly anticipated 3-D entry, Metroid Prime 4.

Metroid Dread is a direct sequel to 2002’s Metroid Fusion game and concludes the five-part saga focusing on the strange, interconnected fates of bounty hunter Samus and the Metroids, which kicked off with the original Metroid game for NES.

In this game, Samus heads alone to a mysterious remote planet and is hunted by a dangerous new mechanical threat, the E.M.M.I. robots. By gaining abilities, you can return to areas you’ve already visited to find new places and hidden upgrades in classic Metroid gameplay. Explore the sprawling map, evade the E.M.M.I. robots and overcome the dread plaguing the planet when Metroid Dread launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 8.

Pre-orders for the game start today! The Metroid Dread: Special Edition will also be available at launch, which includes the game, a steelbook, a 190-page 2D Metroid franchise artbook and five cards that feature box art from all the games in the five-part saga. Finally, a new Samus amiibo figure featuring her suit from Metroid Dread and an E.M.M.I. amiibo figure will be available in a two-pack set at launch.

