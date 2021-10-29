Create Your Own Eberron D&D Adventures @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Mario Party Superstars, Horror Land come to Nintendo Switch

4 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Mario Party Superstars
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

The Mario Party series is back with classic gameboards and minigames, including five boards from the Nintendo 64 Mario Party games.

Race to get the most stars (and sabotage your opponents) on boards like the stellar Space Land or the spooky Horror Land … just in time for Halloween! The tides can turn quickly in Mario Party, so stay vigilant, partygoers. All modes can be played online, too. Connect with friends and get ready to make some instant memories.

  • Mario Party Superstars
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • Mario Party Superstars

Mario Party Superstars will be available on Oct. 29.

More Nintendo news:

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity DLC2 CharacterArt Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity DLC Wave 2 arrives for Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack SEGA Genesis wireless controller How much does the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack cost?
Top 5 NES games to play for Halloween
Kingdom Hearts’ Sora, final DLC fighter, comes to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Expands Into New Waters With a Free Update and Paid Expansion on Nov. 5 Animal Crossing: New Horizons expands Nov. 5 with one more free update and paid DLC
Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Get your hands on Nintendo Switch – OLED Model and Metroid Dread at last

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics