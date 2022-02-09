Mario Kart 8 Deluxe getting 48 remastered maps for $25 Booster Course Pass

1 hour ago
Jayson Peters
Get ready for more Mario Kart action: 48 new courses (from Mario Kart titles of the past) coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe via the $24.99 Booster Course Pass, with the first of six waves of eight remastered courses coming March 18.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers are already paying through the nose, so they won’t have to pay anything additional to get the new Booster Course Pack.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC
A total of 48 remastered courses from across the Mario Kart series will be coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as paid downloadable content! Eight courses will be released at a time over six waves by the end of 2023, which can all be played locally or online. You can enjoy the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass at no additional cost with a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership or purchase it on its own for $24.99. Courses such as Wii Coconut Mall, N64 Choco Mountain and Tour Tokyo Blur will be included in the first wave. The first wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass will launch on March 18. Pre-orders for the DLC begin today in Nintendo eShop.

