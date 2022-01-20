Move over, First Contact Day — it’s all been building up to this — we finally know the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date …

Lucasfilm Games announced today that the highly-anticipated LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date will be April 5, 2022 — welcome news made even better by the debut of an extensive new trailer for the multiplatform video game.



Featuring the biggest look yet at the gameplay, worlds, and humor of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (who doesn’t love a dancing bantha?), you can check it out below.

Coming to the Xbox One family of devices, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga allows fans to play through all nine Episodes of the core saga, travel through hyperspace and explore over 20 unlockable planets, and experience an exciting mix of gameplay, from chaining attacks in lightsaber combat to space battles. Players can also unlock and choose from over 300 characters, the most ever in a LEGO Star Wars game.



The eagerly awaited game has suffered many, many delays, but it seems the long wait is finally coming to an end — that was a Long Time Ago, and the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date is not so Far, Far Away anymore …

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

