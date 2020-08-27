LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga pushed back to spring 2021

Once planned for release in 2020, like so many things, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now set for spring 2021 instead.
To blunt the news, StarWars.com has released a gameplay trailer at last, along with 20 highlights:
In addition to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the game that spans all nine episodes of the Star Wars saga is also planned for the next-gen consoles Xbox Series X and PS5.
More video game releases:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Order
|Insurgency: Sandstorm
|Aug. 25, 2020
|PS4, XB1
|Strategy
|New World
|Aug. 25, 2020
|PC
|MMORPG
|https://amzn.to/2KCQv7v
|Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
|Aug. 27, 2020
|Android iOS NS PS4
|RPG (remaster)
|Wasteland 3
|Aug. 28, 2020
|PC PS4 XB1
|RPG
|https://amzn.to/2S2zhob
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2
|Sept. 4, 2020
|PC PS4 XB1
|Sports (remaster)
|Marvel’s Avengers
|Sept. 4, 2020
|GS PC PS4 XB1
|Action-adventure
|https://amzn.to/3eLGVNH
|GS PC PS4 XB1
|RPG
|https://amzn.to/2VZocWn
|Star Wars: Squadrons
|Oct. 2, 2020
|PC PS4 XB1
|Action
|Pikmin 3 Deluxe
|Oct. 30, 2020
|NS
|Adventure
|Cyberpunk 2077
|Nov. 19, 2020
|GS PC PS4 XB1
|RPG
|https://amzn.to/2VZocWn
|Those Who Remain Deluxe Edition (physical)
|Summer 2020
|PC PS4 XB1
|Adventure
|https://amzn.to/3eN8AxG
|Those Who Remain
|Summer 2020
|NS
|Adventure
|https://amzn.to/3eN8AxG
|Bravely Default II
|2020
|NS
|RPG
|https://amzn.to/2VzcTVK
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|2020
|PS4 XB1
|RPG
|https://amzn.to/35qZNgH
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Spring 2021
|PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX NS
|Building
|https://amzn.to/2W076c8
