LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga pushed back to spring 2021

Once planned for release in 2020, like so many things, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now set for spring 2021 instead.

To blunt the news, StarWars.com has released a gameplay trailer at last, along with 20 highlights:

In addition to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the game that spans all nine episodes of the Star Wars saga is also planned for the next-gen consoles Xbox Series X and PS5.

More video game releases:

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …