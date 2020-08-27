Gaming Nintendo NX PlayStation 4 Switch Xbox One

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga pushed back to spring 2021

5 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Once planned for release in 2020, like so many things, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now set for spring 2021 instead.

To blunt the news, StarWars.com has released a gameplay trailer at last, along with 20 highlights:

In addition to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the game that spans all nine episodes of the Star Wars saga is also planned for the next-gen consoles Xbox Series X and PS5.

New Star Wars LEGO sets will interact with Skywalker Saga video game
First look at LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga key art

TitleRelease dateSystem(s)GenreOrder
Insurgency: SandstormAug. 25, 2020PS4, XB1Strategy
New WorldAug. 25, 2020PCMMORPGhttps://amzn.to/2KCQv7v
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered EditionAug. 27, 2020Android iOS NS PS4RPG (remaster)
Wasteland 3Aug. 28, 2020PC PS4 XB1RPGhttps://amzn.to/2S2zhob
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2Sept. 4, 2020PC PS4 XB1Sports (remaster)
Marvel’s AvengersSept. 4, 2020GS PC PS4 XB1Action-adventurehttps://amzn.to/3eLGVNH
Cyberpunk 2077Sept. 17, 2020GS PC PS4 XB1RPGhttps://amzn.to/2VZocWn
Star Wars: SquadronsOct. 2, 2020PC PS4 XB1Action 
Pikmin 3 DeluxeOct. 30, 2020NSAdventure
Cyberpunk 2077Nov. 19, 2020GS PC PS4 XB1RPGhttps://amzn.to/2VZocWn
Those Who Remain Deluxe Edition (physical)Summer 2020PC PS4 XB1Adventurehttps://amzn.to/3eN8AxG
Those Who RemainSummer 2020NSAdventurehttps://amzn.to/3eN8AxG
Bravely Default II2020NSRPGhttps://amzn.to/2VzcTVK
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla2020PS4 XB1RPGhttps://amzn.to/35qZNgH
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaSpring 2021PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX NSBuildinghttps://amzn.to/2W076c8

