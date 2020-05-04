First look at LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga key art

There’s no video game release date yet for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, other than it will be out “this year” (2020) for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

But, appropriately enough, the game’s key art was released today, on “May the Fourth” (Be With You):

The new LEGO Star Wars video game key art highlights the inclusion of the prequel era, the classic trilogy and the sequel trilogy that just concluded with Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker.

