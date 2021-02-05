LEGO bringing Sonic fan creation to life

LEGO Ideas today announced the arrival in brick form of SEGA’s elusive mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog, courtesy of a concept brought to you by 24-year-old Brit Viv Grannell. Passionate about Sonic, Viv submitted her creation to the LEGO Ideas platform, a LEGO initiative that takes the best ideas from her community and gets fans to vote before going into production.

Viv’s design is inspired by the excellent platformer released in 2017, Sonic Mania, and features iconic characters and environments from the popular Green Hill Zone level. Once the design was completed and proposed, it managed to achieve the prerequisite of 10,000 votes from LEGO fans around the world, before the LEGO Group validates its release into production.

“I have been interested in the world of Sonic since I was almost born, and it fits the LEGO system so well that I spent almost a year rallying support. enough for all of this to happen,” said fan creator Viv Grannell of her approach. “Ten thousand people validating my idea is already impressive even with the help of my friends and family, but seeing it selected for production is the most exciting secret I have ever had to keep! ”

Sonic Mania Green Hill Zone LEGO Ideas will now enter the product development phase, in partnership with SEGA. Once finalized, it will be available worldwide.

Commenting on this collaboration, Jason Rice, director of brand licensing of SEGA Europe Ltd., said: “ At SEGA, we have always encouraged fans to contribute to the legacy of the Sonic license through their own creations, and it’s wonderful to see that the tradition continues with the LEGO Ideas program. We are excited to be working with Viv and the LEGO Group, and we hope this inspires fans to create their own Sonic the Hedgehog experiences for generations to come. ”

The company said this Sonic Mania Green Hill Zone LEGO Ideas project is the perfect symbol of the legacy of Sonic the Hedgehog, who turns 30 next June. “Largely inspired by characters and elements from the Classic Sonic universe, this set will provide an unparalleled LEGO experience for LEGO collectors and fans of the world’s fastest blue hedgehog!”