The Lara Croft Collection comes to Nintendo Switch

The Lara Croft Collection is now on Nintendo Switch.



Leap into the fast-paced arcade combat and puzzle-packed platforming of two outstanding adventures for tomb raiders of all abilities, whether it is on your own, or on local co-op with up to four friends.



Penetrate dense jungles and navigate elaborate Aztec ruins in Lara Croft & the Guardian of Light and investigate the cursed tombs of ancient pharaohs in Lara Croft & the Temple of Osiris.



Blast through hordes of supernatural foes, overcome intricate Challenge Tombs, beat high scores and equip yourself with a massive arsenal of unlockable weapons, equipment and magical artifacts. Start your adventure today!

