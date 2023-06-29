The Lara Croft Collection comes to Nintendo Switch

17 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

The Lara Croft Collection is now on Nintendo Switch.

Leap into the fast-paced arcade combat and puzzle-packed platforming of two outstanding adventures for tomb raiders of all abilities, whether it is on your own, or on local co-op with up to four friends.

Penetrate dense jungles and navigate elaborate Aztec ruins in Lara Croft & the Guardian of Light and investigate the cursed tombs of ancient pharaohs in Lara Croft & the Temple of Osiris.

Blast through hordes of supernatural foes, overcome intricate Challenge Tombs, beat high scores and equip yourself with a massive arsenal of unlockable weapons, equipment and magical artifacts. Start your adventure today!

More Nintendo news:

Ghouls n Ghosts Four classic SEGA Genesis games sneak onto Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
Everybody 1-2-Switch! Nintendo details the Joy-Con and smart device games of Everybody 1-2-Switch!
Fire Emblem Nintendo Switch Online gets Fire Emblem for Game Boy Advance
Pikmin 1 and 2 Pikmin 1 and 2 HD come to Nintendo Switch
Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch gets 2-D Super Mario Bros. Wonder Oct. 20, Super Mario RPG remaster Nov. 17, Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon glow-up 2024 …
Sea of Stars Sea of Stars RPG coming to Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass at launch
Video game release dates:
TitleRelease dateSystem(s)Genre
Outer WildsSummer 2021 ???NSAction-adventure
Everybody 1-2-Switch!June 30, 2023NSParty
Immortals of AveumJuly 20, 2023PS5, PC, XBSX/SFPS
Pikmin 4July 21, 2023NSRTS
Sea of StarsAug. 29, 2023NS, PC, PS5, PS4, XBSX/S, Xbox OneRPG
Under the WavesAug. 29, 2023PS5, PC, XBSX/SNarrative adventure
Lies of PSept. 19, 2023PS4/5, PC, XBSX/S, Xbox OneAction RPG
Detective Pikachu ReturnsOct. 6, 2023NSAdventure
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2Oct. 20, 2023PS5Action
Super Mario Bros. WonderOct. 20, 2023NSPlatformer
WarioWare: Move It!Nov. 3, 2023NSMinigames
Super Mario RPGNov. 17, 2023NSRPG
Star Wars Outlaws2024PS5, XBSX/S, PCOpen world adventure

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
11 Aug 23
Phoenix
Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
12 Aug 23
Phoenix
Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
13 Aug 23
Phoenix
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
3 Feb 24
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
4 Feb 24
Gold Canyon