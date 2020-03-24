The Forgotten Realms Laeral Silverhand Explorer’s Kit, released March 17, is a great addition to a Dungeons & Dragons table, whether you’re looking just for dice or for some “fluff” to flesh out your roleplaying adventures in Faerun.

The Explorer’s Kit retails for $24.95 and is available to order now for probably less.

The new kit — named for Laeral Silverhand, Open Lord of Waterdeep, centuries-old archmage, and daughter of the goddess of magic – includes 11 dice in a durable, felt-lined box that functions as two dice trays. There are also 20 illustrated, double-sided cards detailing Laeral’s expert insights on key characters, locations and lore from across the Forgotten Realms world and a foldout double-sided map of the Sword Coast and city of Waterdeep.

The tray box itself is beautiful, radiant like the dice but in a different way. Photos can’t really do it justice. Spitting it apart into top and bottom pieces, you have two instant dice-rolling trays, lined with felt.

Like the earlier Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus Dice & Miscellany, the Explorer’s Kit includes a fold-out regional map, cards describing local lore and legendary groups and characters and dice. It’s the standard polyhedral dice assortment, with four d6s (six-sided dice, but with numerals instead of pips), but it one-ups the Baldur’s Gate set with two d20s (20-sided dice) that are noticeably larger than the rest. These are a mystical blue instead of the previous box’s infernal red.

Where the previous set included some random encounter and trinket tables, and was tied to a specific sourcebook for the D&D game, this accessory is more focused on fluff, with only writeups of lore and no dice-driven charts at all, and no specific accompanying volume in the Forgotten Realms world that includes the city of Baldur’s Gate.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

Wizards of the Coast provided the product for review.

