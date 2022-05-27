KOTOR II: The Sith Lords coming to Nintendo Switch June 2, 2022

48 mins ago
Jayson Peters

Experience the follow-up to the acclaimed original RPG STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic in this epic story set in the darkest days of the Old Republic.

STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords will be available on June 8, 2022, for Nintendo Switch.

Pre-order today: either the digital product, or the digital bundle with STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic, on the Nintendo Switch eShop. The Sith Lords Restored Content DLC will be available post-launch as free DLC in the Nintendo eShop. You can learn more by visiting www.aspyr.com/StarWars

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

