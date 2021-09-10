Prepare yourself: KOTOR is actually being remade

14 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Sony’s PlayStation 5 will get the Knights of the Old Republic Remake first, then PC …

Read more about the Knights of the Old Republic Remake announcement at the official Star Wars site.

Get Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic I & II for 75% off

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Disney+ debuts trailer for LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales
Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner audio original’s cast revealed
LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga delayed again to spring 2022
Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian returns with a good Luke at Season 2 finale
Star Wars: Visions Disney releases trailer, cast for Star Wars: anime anthology
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 coming in 2022

Video game release dates:

TitleRelease dateSystem(s)GenreOrder
No More Heroes IIIAug. 27, 2021NSFighting
Fall GuysSummer 2021 ???NSBattle royale platformer
Outer WildsSummer 2021NSAction-adventure
Splatoon 32022NSShooter
Project Triangle Strategy2022NSTactical RPG
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Spring 2022 PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX NS Building https://amzn.to/2W076c8

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics