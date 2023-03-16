Kirby’s Dream Land 2, Xevious and more classics hit Nintendo Switch game library

4 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Kirby is back and he’s leading a pack of four games that you can play right now with a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Save the day on the Rainbow Islands in Kirby’s Dream Land 2 and feast on arcade action in BurgerTime Deluxe, both of which are joining the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online collection! Plus, run the table in SIDE POCKET on the Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online library and scroll your roll in XEVIOUS on the NES – Nintendo Switch Online library. All four of these titles are available for Nintendo Switch Online members to play … today!

Read on for additional details about each of the games:

Game Boy

Kirby’s Dream Land 2 – The bridges that connect the seven Rainbow Islands have disappeared! Help Kirby solve the mystery while battling King Dedede and his horde of minions. Along the way, meet Rick, Kine and Coo – each possessing important abilities that will help Kirby save the day!

BurgerTime Deluxe – It’s a nonstop food fight in this classic arcade game! Give Chef Peter Pepper a hand and create the ultimate burger by traversing an action-packed kitchen to gather your materials – but watch out, because renegade ingredients will stop at nothing to put an end to your cooking days.

Super NES

  • SIDE POCKET – You might be able to play it cool behind the cue in Nine Ball Game and Pocket Game, but do you have what it takes to finesse with the best in the challenging Trick Game? Make use of a variety of shots in both solo and multiplayer modes and get ready to rack ’n’ roll in this billiards game that was originally released for Super NES in 1993!

NES

  • XEVIOUS – You are humanity’s last hope against the sinister XEVIOUS collective! Pilot the Solvalou Fighter and its variety of weapons in your mission to destroy XEVIOUS aircraft and bases from deep behind enemy lines. XEVIOUS differentiated itself from its mid-80s contemporaries with its unique enemy types, hidden gameplay features and variety of vertically scrolling environments. Ask yourself, are you devious enough to beat XEVIOUS?

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

