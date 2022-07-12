Kirby’s Dream Buffet opens this summer on Nintendo Switch

Kirby’s Dream Buffet

Who’s hungry for some multiplayer Kirby fun? This summer, the Kirby’s Dream Buffet game is coming to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, serving up a helping of fun local or online multiplayer action through a variety of food-themed courses that even the pickiest of eaters will want to devour.



Launching in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com and at retail, Kirby’s Dream Buffet finds Kirbys rolling through a smorgasbord of food-themed stages in four rounds of frantic multiplayer fun. Players will race each other through these delicious obstacle courses to collect strawberries as Kirby grows, bumping other players off the stage and using familiar Copy Abilities – or Copy Food Abilities, as they are called in this game – to thwart the competition.



You can see Kirby’s Dream Buffet in action by watching the game’s announcement trailer on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.



Kirby’s Dream Buffet offers easy-to-understand gameplay for players of all skill levels, but also presents a healthy challenge for those looking to satiate their craving for friendly competition. For more information about the game, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/products/kirbys-dream-buffet-switch/.



Nintendo says more information about Kirby’s Dream Buffet, including exact launch date and pricing details, will be revealed in the future.

Additional games, systems and/or accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Games, systems and some accessories sold separately. Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

