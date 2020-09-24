Kirby Fighters 2 drops for Nintendo Switch

Kirby joins familiar friends and foes, such as Bandana Waddle Dee, Meta Knight, King Dedede, Gooey and Magolor, to duke it out in a series of blistering battles in Kirby Fighters 2, now out as an eShop release on Nintendo Switch.

Each of the playable copy abilities and characters has their own play style and set of moves, so you’ll want to experiment with them all to discover and master your favorite. With a total of 22 different fighting styles to try out – including Kirby’s new Wrestler ability – you can choose your own fighting flair and ascend the treacherous battle tower! With multiplayer free-for-alls and team battles, you can prove your strength to become the last Kirby standing.

In Kirby Fighters 2, Kirby delivers a madcap gauntlet of attacks to each battle, with a selection of 17 of the most iconic copy abilities from throughout the Kirby series, like Sword and Cutter. Kirby Fighters 2 also marks the debut of Kirby’s new Wrestler ability. Don’t let Kirby’s cuteness throw you off guard. This athlete’s ornate mask hides the face of a determined fighter.

Each of the playable abilities and characters has their own play style and set of moves, so you’ll want to experiment with them all to discover and master your favorite. Between Kirby and his foes there are a total of 22 different fighting styles to try out, with expressive move sets that let you bring your own flair to battle.

In the game’s Story Mode, King Dedede and Meta Knight challenge you to a buddy duel. You’ll be able to enlist the help of a friend or the CPU as you climb your way to the final battle. Strategically choose items between each floor of an ascending tower to boost your stats and send those foes packing! Each time you ascend the tower, different foes await you.

For more multiplayer fun, up to four players can battle on the same system locally, on multiple Nintendo Switch systems over local wireless, or with online play.

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.