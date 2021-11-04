Just Dance 2022 drops

The ultimate dance game is back with new universes and 40 hot new tracks from chart-topping hits like “Believer” by Imagine Dragons and “Level Up” by Ciara.

Looking for the perfect game to dance to the latest hits and share some fun with friends and family? Just Dance 2022 is for you!

Just Dance 2022 is available from Nov. 4 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia systems. (Sadly, no Wii anymore!)

More gaming news:

Title Release date System(s) Genre Order Fall Guys Summer 2021 ??? NS XB1 XBSX Battle royale platformer Outer Wilds Summer 2021 NS Action-adventure Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Nov. 11, 2021 NS Action RPG Splatoon 3 2022 NS Shooter Kirby and the Forgotten Land Spring 2022 NS 3-D platformer Project Triangle Strategy March 4, 2022 NS Tactical RPG LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Spring 2022 PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX NS Building https://amzn.to/2W076c8

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.