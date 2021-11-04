Just Dance 2022 drops

5 hours ago
Nerdvana
Create Your Own Eberron D&D Adventures @ Dungeon Masters Guild
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
Just Dance 2022

The ultimate dance game is back with new universes and 40 hot new tracks from chart-topping hits like “Believer” by Imagine Dragons and “Level Up” by Ciara.

Looking for the perfect game to dance to the latest hits and share some fun with friends and family? Just Dance 2022 is for you!

Just Dance 2022 is available from Nov. 4 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia systems. (Sadly, no Wii anymore!)

More gaming news:

World War Z Play World War Z on Nintendo Switch
Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity DLC2 CharacterArt Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity DLC Wave 2 arrives for Nintendo Switch
Mario Party Superstars Mario Party Superstars, Horror Land come to Nintendo Switch
Fizban’s Treasury brings dragons (and Dragonlance) back to D&D
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack SEGA Genesis wireless controller How much does the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack cost?
ASU League of Legends enters a new era with the same winning attitude
TitleRelease dateSystem(s)GenreOrder
Fall GuysSummer 2021 ???NS XB1 XBSXBattle royale platformer
Outer WildsSummer 2021NSAction-adventure
Star Wars: Knights of the Old RepublicNov. 11, 2021NSAction RPG
Splatoon 32022NSShooter
Kirby and the Forgotten LandSpring 2022NS3-D platformer
Project Triangle StrategyMarch 4, 2022NSTactical RPG
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Spring 2022 PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX NS Building https://amzn.to/2W076c8

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics