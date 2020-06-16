Jump Rope Challenge game free on Nintendo Switch



Jump Rope Challenge is a simple new Nintendo Switch game, and it’s available for free as a limited-time release until the end of September in Nintendo eShop and on Nintendo.com.

The game was created by a small group of Nintendo developers while working from home in Japan as a simple game to add some quick and fun movement into their daily lives.

“By using a pair of Joy-Con controllers and imagining them as the handles of a jump rope, players can virtually jump rope every day. It’s all the fun of jumping, but there’s not a rope in sight! Two household members can jump in and play together to try to reach a high score, with each person holding one Joy-Con. With hopping bunnies as the characters, simple menus and no tutorials to jump through, it’s quick and easy to learn the ropes and get started.”

For those who aren’t able to jump, or are worried about disturbing the downstairs neighbors, players can bend their knees or move their arms to play the game without creating any noise, Nintendo said.