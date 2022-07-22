Another Kirby among July Nintendo Switch Online classic library additions

Three additional classic NES and Super NES games are now live for Nintendo Switch Online members:
- Fighter’s History (Super Nintendo Entertainment System)
- Kirby’s Avalanche (Super NES)
- Daiva Story 6: Imperial of Nirsartia (NES)
More Nintendo news:
You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.
Video game release dates:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Kirby’s Dream Buffet
|Summer 2022
|NS
|Multiplayer
|LIVE A LIVE
|July 22, 2022
|NS
|JRPG
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|July 29, 2022
|NS
|RPG
|Saints Row
|Aug. 23, 2022
|PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure
|Splatoon 3
|Sept. 19, 2022
|NS
|Shooter
|No Man’s Sky
|Oct. 7, 2022
|NS
|Action-adventure/Survival
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|Oct. 20, 2022
|NS
|Turn-based strategy
|Bayonetta 3
|Oct. 28, 2022
|NS
|Action-adventure/Fighting
|Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|2023
|NS
|RPG/Action-adventure
|Jedi: Survivor
|2023
|PS5 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure
|Sea of Stars
|2023
|NS, PC, PS5, PS4
|RPG