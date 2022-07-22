Another Kirby among July Nintendo Switch Online classic library additions

12 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Three additional classic NES and Super NES games are now live for Nintendo Switch Online members:

  • Fighter’s History (Super Nintendo Entertainment System)
  • Kirby’s Avalanche (Super NES)
  • Daiva Story 6: Imperial of Nirsartia (NES)

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

Video game release dates:
TitleRelease dateSystem(s)Genre
Outer WildsSummer 2021 ???NSAction-adventure
Kirby’s Dream BuffetSummer 2022NSMultiplayer
LIVE A LIVEJuly 22, 2022NSJRPG
Xenoblade Chronicles 3July 29, 2022NSRPG
Saints RowAug. 23, 2022PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PCAction-adventure
Splatoon 3Sept. 19, 2022NSShooter
No Man’s SkyOct. 7, 2022NSAction-adventure/Survival
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of HopeOct. 20, 2022NSTurn-based strategy
Bayonetta 3Oct. 28, 2022NSAction-adventure/Fighting
Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild2023NSRPG/Action-adventure
Jedi: Survivor2023PS5 XBSX PCAction-adventure
Sea of Stars2023NS, PC, PS5, PS4RPG

