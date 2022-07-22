Another Kirby among July Nintendo Switch Online classic library additions

Three additional classic NES and Super NES games are now live for Nintendo Switch Online members:

Fighter’s History (Super Nintendo Entertainment System)

Kirby’s Avalanche (Super NES)

Daiva Story 6: Imperial of Nirsartia (NES)

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

