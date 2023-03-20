Jedi: Survivor story trailer teases a place beyond the Empire’s reach

11 hours ago
Jayson Peters
The dark times are closing in as Cal Kestis seeks out a safe haven far from the reach of the Empire. Follow Cal and his crew’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness.

Picking up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi: Survivor is a third person, narrative-driven action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC on April 28, 2023.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

