“What is your next move, Jedi?”



Experience the next chapter of Cal Kestis’ journey in STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – coming in 2023.



Picking up five years after the events of STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi: Survivor is a third person, narrative-driven action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …