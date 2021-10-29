Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity DLC Wave 2 arrives for Nintendo Switch

4 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity DLC2 CharacterArt
Purah and Robbie

Guardian of Remembrance, the second wave of Expansion Pass DLC for the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity game, launches on Oct. 29. Uncover more of the untold story of the Great Calamity across new battles set 100 years before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Wave 2: Guardian of Remembrance includes newly playable characters, additional stages and emotional new story sequences. Defend Hyrule as the quirky duo character, Purah and Robbie, and their array of ancient technology, along with another playable character.

Learn more about the Champions and the mysterious Guardian as the fight for Hyrule’s future continues! The Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass DLC is available for purchase in Nintendo eShop for $19.99, and will grant access to both Wave 1: Pulse of the Ancients, as well as Wave 2: Guardian of Remembrance when it launches on Oct. 29.

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics