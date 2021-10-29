Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity DLC Wave 2 arrives for Nintendo Switch

Purah and Robbie

Guardian of Remembrance, the second wave of Expansion Pass DLC for the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity game, launches on Oct. 29. Uncover more of the untold story of the Great Calamity across new battles set 100 years before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Wave 2: Guardian of Remembrance includes newly playable characters, additional stages and emotional new story sequences. Defend Hyrule as the quirky duo character, Purah and Robbie, and their array of ancient technology, along with another playable character.

Learn more about the Champions and the mysterious Guardian as the fight for Hyrule’s future continues! The Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass DLC is available for purchase in Nintendo eShop for $19.99, and will grant access to both Wave 1: Pulse of the Ancients, as well as Wave 2: Guardian of Remembrance when it launches on Oct. 29.