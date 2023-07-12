Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild

HeroQuest’s Rise of the Dread Moon expansion uncovered

4 hours ago
Jayson Peters
HeroQuest Rise of the Dread Moon
HeroQuest Rise of the Dread Moon
Springs Hosting
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
HeroQuest Rise of the Dread Moon

For the first time in 30 years, Avalon Hill is launching a new HeroQuest Quest Pack, Rise of the Dread Moon.

This first new-to-retail expansion guides players through an exciting, never-before experienced story and introduces new tactics for heroes to overcome. Available starting Saturday, July 15, Rise of the Dread Moon features all-new monster types, with never-before-seen spells and abilities, and provides the epic conclusion to the Elethorn saga first experienced in The Mage of the Mirror Quest Pack.

Avalon Hill also just revealed the first images of Dread Wraith (which they call the toughest and scariest monster in the set) along with new Knight playable character and Elven furniture.

This launch coincides with the first-ever HeroQuest Day, marking a day full of streaming and questing playthroughs. The company says three top influencers will live stream playthroughs of HeroQuest, including a playthrough of an original quest designed to set up the Rise of the Dread Moon story. The original quest will then be available for players to download for free. For more information on HeroQuest Day, please see the official DiscordInstagram, and Twitter channels.

HeroQuest Rise of the Dread Moon
HeroQuest Rise of the Dread Moon
HeroQuest Rise of the Dread Moon
HeroQuest Rise of the Dread Moon
HeroQuest Rise of the Dread Moon
HeroQuest Rise of the Dread Moon

More Gaming:

Risk Strike: cards and dice turn classic board game into fast strategy game
Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk Learn more about The Shattered Obelisk, D&D’s official return to Phandalin and beyond
Monopoly Scrabble No dice – Scrabble word scores move your shoe along this Monopoly board
CLUE Conspiracy CLUE Conspiracy game launches on Amazon
Zelda Critical Role Critical Role takes to the sky for a new one-shot video inspired by the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Stranger Things Upside Down board game Stranger Things: Upside Down board game trailer
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
11 Aug 23
Phoenix
Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
12 Aug 23
Phoenix
Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
13 Aug 23
Phoenix
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
3 Feb 24
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
4 Feb 24
Gold Canyon