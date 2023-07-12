HeroQuest’s Rise of the Dread Moon expansion uncovered

For the first time in 30 years, Avalon Hill is launching a new HeroQuest Quest Pack, Rise of the Dread Moon.

This first new-to-retail expansion guides players through an exciting, never-before experienced story and introduces new tactics for heroes to overcome. Available starting Saturday, July 15, Rise of the Dread Moon features all-new monster types, with never-before-seen spells and abilities, and provides the epic conclusion to the Elethorn saga first experienced in The Mage of the Mirror Quest Pack.

Avalon Hill also just revealed the first images of Dread Wraith (which they call the toughest and scariest monster in the set) along with new Knight playable character and Elven furniture.

This launch coincides with the first-ever HeroQuest Day, marking a day full of streaming and questing playthroughs. The company says three top influencers will live stream playthroughs of HeroQuest, including a playthrough of an original quest designed to set up the Rise of the Dread Moon story. The original quest will then be available for players to download for free. For more information on HeroQuest Day, please see the official Discord, Instagram, and Twitter channels.

