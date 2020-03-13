Hellboy board game gets limited-edition Mexico expansion

“I mean, who doesn’t want to see Hellboy in a wrestling outfit?” — Ronnie Renton, Mantic Games CEO

Mantic Games has announced a limited-edition expansion for Hellboy: The Board Game, and it’s in stores now.

Working with creator Mike Mignola and Dark Horse Comics, Mantic has created Hellboy in Mexico featuring new heroes, missions and villains.

Previously only available as an optional extra in the Kickstarter campaign, this limited-edition expansion tells the story of Hellboy’s lost period in Mexico, when he became a Mexican wrestler, fought vampires alongside three luchador brothers and faced off against the horrifying Camazotz – a giant wrestling vampire bat.

Available direct from Mantic Games at www.manticgames.com or from gaming stores around the world, Hellboy in Mexico is a limited-edition, one-print expansion that will not be available again once it has sold out.

“We’ve had fantastic success with Hellboy: The Board Game and the first retail expansion, The Wild Hunt,” said Ronnie Renton, Mantic Games CEO. “When we were looking at Hellboy adventures that would translate well into the board game, we just knew the larger-than-life Mexican encounter would be an absolute blast and provide some superb miniatures.

“I mean, who doesn’t want to see Hellboy in a wrestling outfit?”

Hellboy: The Board Game is a cooperative experience in which players face off against some of the comic’s most famous foes. Up to four people take control of iconic B.R.P.D. members – Hellboy, Abe Sapien, Liz Sherman and Johann Kraus – before exploring gothic locations, uncovering ancient artifacts and battling one of Hellboy’s most notorious foes, Rasputin. After launching in April 2019, the game is now available in multiple languages (French, Italian, Brazilian and Russian) and is on its third reprint after selling out worldwide.

