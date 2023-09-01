Happy anniversary to Splatoon 3: Drizzle Season 2023 drops fresh wave of events and content

Look out! It’s raining Inklings and Octolings as the new season of the Splatoon 3 game for the Nintendo Switch family of systems splashes onto the scene. Check out the trailer for more information ...

Starting today, Splatoon 3 players with an active Nintendo Switch Online membership will have access to Drizzle Season 2023. Wash away your opponents across two new stages with refreshing content, including two new weapons and additional weapon variations. And an inky new season means a flood of new gear, banners and titles to grab from the shops and seasonal catalog! You’ll also have access to new cards for Tableturf Battle and new songs to jam out to. Celebrate the first anniversary of the Splatoon 3 game this month with a surge of new events like the upcoming Splatfest, which asks a very important question: Who would be the best leader? Shiver, Frye or Big Man? This splat-tastic event will take place from Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. PT to Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. PT. And if you really idolize your favorite idols, be sure to pre-order the new Deep Cut amiibo at select retailers, available Nov. 17.



That’s not all! Salmonid Smokeyard, a returning stage from the Splatoon 2 game, joins the rotation of Salmon Run maps. Plus, prepare for a torrent of Salmonids as a new Big Run event crashes onto Um’ami Ruins from Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. PT to Sept. 3 at 5 p.m. PT. You can also tune in to the Splatoon 3 Championships at Nintendo Live 2023, which will begin on Monday, Sept. 4 at 12:30 p.m. PT. This action-packed competition will also be livestreamed later that day at 3 p.m. PT over at https://www.nintendo.com/nintendo-live …