Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Happy anniversary to Splatoon 3: Drizzle Season 2023 drops fresh wave of events and content

8 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Look out! It’s raining Inklings and Octolings as the new season of the Splatoon 3 game for the Nintendo Switch family of systems splashes onto the scene. Check out the trailer for more information ...
Springs Hosting
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit

Starting today, Splatoon 3 players with an active Nintendo Switch Online membership will have access to Drizzle Season 2023. Wash away your opponents across two new stages with refreshing content, including two new weapons and additional weapon variations. And an inky new season means a flood of new gear, banners and titles to grab from the shops and seasonal catalog! You’ll also have access to new cards for Tableturf Battle and new songs to jam out to. Celebrate the first anniversary of the Splatoon 3 game this month with a surge of new events like the upcoming Splatfest, which asks a very important question: Who would be the best leader? Shiver, Frye or Big Man? This splat-tastic event will take place from Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. PT to Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. PT. And if you really idolize your favorite idols, be sure to pre-order the new Deep Cut amiibo at select retailers, available Nov. 17.

That’s not all! Salmonid Smokeyard, a returning stage from the Splatoon 2 game, joins the rotation of Salmon Run maps. Plus, prepare for a torrent of Salmonids as a new Big Run event crashes onto Um’ami Ruins from Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. PT to Sept. 3 at 5 p.m. PT. You can also tune in to the Splatoon 3 Championships at Nintendo Live 2023, which will begin on Monday, Sept. 4 at 12:30 p.m. PT. This action-packed competition will also be livestreamed later that day at 3 p.m. PT over at https://www.nintendo.com/nintendo-live

More Nintendo news:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder For more Mario, a new Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Red Edition system
Excitebike 64 Excitebike 64 coming to Nintendo Switch Online service
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Dimension Shellshock TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge DLC coming Aug. 31
Sea of Stars Sea of Stars launch trailer reveals assassin party member
Charles Martinet ends his tenure as voice of Nintendo’s Mario
Red Dead Redemption comes to Switch, PS4
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Saboten Con
Saboten Con
1 Sep 23
Phoenix
Saboten Con
Saboten Con
2 Sep 23
Phoenix
Saboten Con
Saboten Con
3 Sep 23
Phoenix
Saboten Con
Saboten Con
4 Sep 23
Phoenix
Con Nichiwa
Con Nichiwa
3 Nov 23
Tucson
  • Springs Hosting