To commemorate the 25th anniversary of The Great Dalmuti, Wizards of the Coast is releasing a new Dungeons & Dragons-inspired version of the classic card game.

“Baronesses with their highfalutin hats were turned to stone by snarky medusas, goofy jesters were chased into the castle moat by giggling gnolls, and the super snooty archbishops have all undergone the long process of ceremorphosis to become evil mind flayers,” Wizards said Monday.

The original award-winning card game was designed by Richard Garfield. The new D&D-flavored edition will be released Nov. 17, 2020.

The Great Dalmuti: Dungeons & Dragons will test players’ fates and status in a fun, easy-to-learn, and fast-paced card game. The deck includes 13 cards, including the iconic Great Dalmuti, and new D&D-flavored card names accompanied by the illustrations of artist Harry Conway.

“In the Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying game, the dice may control your fate, but in The Great Dalmuti, it’s about how cleverly you play the cards you’re dealt. One round you’re polishing your royal crown, and the next you’re whacking rats in a filthy alley. Perfect for ages 8 and up and up to 8 players – it’s a gloat-filled, winner-take-all contest,” Wizards said in a statement.

