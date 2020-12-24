Gradius III comes to Arcade Archives for Switch, PS4

Merry Christmas Eve! Konami’s scrolling space shooter Gradius III is now playable again today as part of Hamster Co.’s Arcade Archives series.

Available for $7.99 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch digital stores, Arcade Archives GRADIUS III was released on Dec. 24, 2020. The game’s description says it supports one or two players, though I think it was originally a single-player game. A custom mode allows players to change various settings and start the game from a favorite stage.

Gradius III came to Asian arcades in 1989 and Nintendo’s Super Famicom in 1990, then was a launch title when the console was released in North America as the Super NES a year later. It follows Gradius and Life Force (Salamander in Japan) in the Gradius video game series.

