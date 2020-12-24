Gradius III comes to Arcade Archives for Switch, PS4

5 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Arcade Archives GRADIUS III
Springs Hosting
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Merry Christmas Eve! Konami’s scrolling space shooter Gradius III is now playable again today as part of Hamster Co.’s Arcade Archives series.

Available for $7.99 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch digital stores, Arcade Archives GRADIUS III was released on Dec. 24, 2020. The game’s description says it supports one or two players, though I think it was originally a single-player game. A custom mode allows players to change various settings and start the game from a favorite stage.

Gradius III came to Asian arcades in 1989 and Nintendo’s Super Famicom in 1990, then was a launch title when the console was released in North America as the Super NES a year later. It follows Gradius and Life Force (Salamander in Japan) in the Gradius video game series.

More gaming news

tabletop rpg dungeons dragons dice polyhedral miniatures pencil paper Crafty gamers can deck dungeon halls with bargain wrapping paper
Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble! Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble! playable with Nintendo Switch Online
Stranger Things actors join for D&D holiday game
Arizona Game Fair Arizona Game Fair cancels 2021 event
SUPER SMASH BROS. ULTIMATE SUMMONS SEPHIROTH AS ITS LATEST DLC FIGHTER ON DEC. 22 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate summons Sephiroth as DLC fighter
Switch Funimation Watch anime on Nintendo Switch with Funimation app

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics
Springs Hosting