GoldenEye 007 infiltrates Xbox Game Pass, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack this Friday

2 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Get ready to revisit Goldeneye 007 ...
Starting Friday, Jan. 27, GoldenEye 007 will be available for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack or Xbox Game Pass membership.

Enter a world of espionage as Bond in GoldenEye 007. Your covert operation to stop the GoldenEye weapon satellite spans the globe – you’ll infiltrate underground bases, charge through a military train and slink around the depths of a jungle. Along the way, M will brief you on your objectives and Q Branch will support your efforts with an array of gadgets, but the ultimate success of this mission is yours alone. Save the day, then go for the gold in spy-vs-spy action locally or online in the four-player multiplayer mode and enjoy round after round of first-person competitive action.

The online multiplayer is a Switch exclusive, unfortunately. Polygon details the differences between the Nintendo and Xbox versions here.

