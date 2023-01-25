GoldenEye 007 infiltrates Xbox Game Pass, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack this Friday

Get ready for Goldeneye 007 on the Nintendo Switch ...

Starting Friday, Jan. 27, GoldenEye 007 will be available for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack or Xbox Game Pass membership.



Enter a world of espionage as Bond in GoldenEye 007. Your covert operation to stop the GoldenEye weapon satellite spans the globe – you’ll infiltrate underground bases, charge through a military train and slink around the depths of a jungle. Along the way, M will brief you on your objectives and Q Branch will support your efforts with an array of gadgets, but the ultimate success of this mission is yours alone. Save the day, then go for the gold in spy-vs-spy action locally or online in the four-player multiplayer mode and enjoy round after round of first-person competitive action.

There’s even more to experience and look forward to with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, including more classic Nintendo 64 titles and other features:



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 3: More courses recently made their way to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game with Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC! Wave 3 features eight additional courses, including Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour and Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS! Enjoy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass for no additional cost as part of a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. With this latest wave, 24 of the DLC’s additional 48 courses are now available! Download now and get all courses as they release between now and the end of 2023.

Even More Nintendo 64 Games: Hit the dice block with the recently released Mario Party and Mario Party 2 games! This year, even more titles will be gradually added to the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection, including Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium and Pokémon Stadium 2.



The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership plan features all the same great benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online membership, but with access to a library of classic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games with added online play. A paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership also grants access to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass and Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC at no extra cost.



Members in both Nintendo Switch Online plans can enjoy online play and the Save Data Cloud feature in a large selection of compatible games, along with access to over 100 classic NES and Super NES games, a smartphone app that enhances features of supported games, and the competitive online battle game PAC-MAN 99.