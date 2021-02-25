Ghosts ‘N Goblins Resurrection available now on Nintendo Switch

Prepare to armor up and brave the Demon Realm in Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, available now for digital download from Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch. Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection is a modern reboot of the iconic Capcom series Ghosts ‘n Goblins, complete with charming storybook-like graphics and challenging action platforming gameplay. The newest entry in the legendary franchise finds the fearless knight Arthur in a haunting new adventure inspired by the original Ghosts ‘n Goblins and its sequel, Ghouls ‘n Ghosts.



To progress through Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, Arthur must chart his path through a series of stages in each zone of the Demon Realm. In his quest to rescue the princess and restore peace to the land, Arthur must face off against monstrous foes like Skeleton Murderer and Red Arremer, along with deadly bosses including Cyclops, Cerberus and Arthur’s longtime nemesis, the demon king Astaroth.



Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection features eight different weapons, from the dependable Lance to all-new additions like the Hammer and Spiked Ball. New to the series is the mystical Umbral Tree, which allows Arthur to learn and upgrade a variety of magic spells and skills to aid him on his quest. It’s up to Arthur to use the weapons, magic and skills at his disposal to fend off enemies and bring the princess back home to safety.



This new entry in the series also introduces two-player local co-op to the Ghosts ‘n Goblins universe for the first time ever. Friends and family members can now join forces with Arthur on his quest to overcome evil as one of three supporting characters: Barry, who creates barriers for protection; Kerry, who carries Arthur through danger; and Archie, who creates bridges to cross.



Novices and arcade loyalists alike can enjoy battling through the Demon Realm by selecting one of three difficulty modes: Squire, Knight and Legend. The all-new Page mode also allows newcomer apprentices to respawn on the spot with unlimited lives. Meanwhile, veteran Ghosts ‘n Goblins fans will find themselves in both new and familiar territory with stages like “Graveyard” where hordes of Zombies lurk at every turn and “Caverns of the Occult” where certain enemies can only be seen in complete darkness. Weary adventurers beware: Arthur’s journey is not over when he defeats the final boss. Similar to classic Ghosts ‘n Goblins titles, brave knights will discover a whole new world of fright and foes on their second playthrough of the game, which will present new challenges and transformed stages.