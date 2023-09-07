Gargoyles Remastered out Oct. 19, with pre-orders available now

9 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Launching Oct. 19, Gargoyles Remastered is an artfully crafted revival of the ‘90s classic 16-bit side-scrolling platform adventure ...
Springs Hosting
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit

Gargoyles Remastered is now available for pre-order on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam and GOG.

Launching Oct. 19, Gargoyles Remastered is an artfully crafted revival of the ‘90s classic 16-bit side-scrolling platform adventure. Relive the epic journey of Goliath and the Gargoyles featuring enhanced visuals, animations, and SFX, all inspired by the acclaimed animated series. The world of Gargoyles comes to life with a level of detail that will thrill fans of the animated series and retro gaming enthusiasts alike. Experience classic gameplay that stays authentic to its predecessor while including new features such as achievements, gameplay rewind, and more.

More Gaming:

Nintendo Switch NES controllers You can finally play Quest for Camelot movie’s Game Boy Color adaptation again
Nintendo reveals holiday Switch bundles for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Happy anniversary to Splatoon 3: Drizzle Season 2023 drops fresh wave of events and content
Super Mario Bros. Wonder For more Mario, a new Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Red Edition system
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Dimension Shellshock TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge DLC emerges
Sea of Stars Sea of Stars launch trailer reveals assassin party member
Video game release dates:
TitleRelease dateSystem(s)Genre
Outer WildsSummer 2021 ???NSAction-adventure
Lies of PSept. 19, 2023PS4/5, PC, XBSX/S, Xbox OneAction RPG
Detective Pikachu ReturnsOct. 6, 2023NSAdventure
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2Oct. 20, 2023PS5Action
Super Mario Bros. WonderOct. 20, 2023NSPlatformer
WarioWare: Move It!Nov. 3, 2023NSMinigames
Super Mario RPGNov. 17, 2023NSRPG
Atari 2600+Nov. 17, 2023AtariRetro gaming hardware
Star Wars Outlaws2024PS5, XBSX/S, PCOpen world adventure
NS = Nintendo Switch … PS = PlayStation … XBS = Xbox Series …

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Con Nichiwa
Con Nichiwa
3 Nov 23
Tucson
Con Nichiwa
Con Nichiwa
4 Nov 23
Tucson
Con Nichiwa
Con Nichiwa
5 Nov 23
Tucson
Taiyou Con 2024
Taiyou Con 2024
5 Jan 24
Mesa
Taiyou Con 2024
Taiyou Con 2024
6 Jan 24
Mesa
  • Springs Hosting