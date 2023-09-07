Gargoyles Remastered out Oct. 19, with pre-orders available now

Launching Oct. 19, Gargoyles Remastered is an artfully crafted revival of the ‘90s classic 16-bit side-scrolling platform adventure ...

Gargoyles Remastered is now available for pre-order on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam and GOG.



Launching Oct. 19, Gargoyles Remastered is an artfully crafted revival of the ‘90s classic 16-bit side-scrolling platform adventure. Relive the epic journey of Goliath and the Gargoyles featuring enhanced visuals, animations, and SFX, all inspired by the acclaimed animated series. The world of Gargoyles comes to life with a level of detail that will thrill fans of the animated series and retro gaming enthusiasts alike. Experience classic gameplay that stays authentic to its predecessor while including new features such as achievements, gameplay rewind, and more.

More Gaming:

Video game release dates:

Title Release date System(s) Genre Outer Wilds Summer 2021 ??? NS Action-adventure Lies of P Sept. 19, 2023 PS4/5, PC, XBSX/S, Xbox One Action RPG Detective Pikachu Returns Oct. 6, 2023 NS Adventure Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Oct. 20, 2023 PS5 Action Super Mario Bros. Wonder Oct. 20, 2023 NS Platformer WarioWare: Move It! Nov. 3, 2023 NS Minigames Super Mario RPG Nov. 17, 2023 NS RPG Atari 2600+ Nov. 17, 2023 Atari Retro gaming hardware Star Wars Outlaws 2024 PS5, XBSX/S, PC Open world adventure NS = Nintendo Switch … PS = PlayStation … XBS = Xbox Series …

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.