Explore gaming history today with Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda

With the collectible Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda system, you can enjoy three timeless retro games from the palm of your hand ...

Long ago, Nintendo created a legendary series of adventures featuring a hero named Link. In these sprawling journeys, Link would explore mysterious dungeons, bustling villages and even a tropical island, all while battling treacherous monsters and navigating tricky traps, saving Princess Zelda from Ganon’s minions and ultimately uniting the Triforce. These classic games set the foundation for the Legend of Zelda series and the decades of adventures that would follow.

Now, with the collectible Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda system, available today, you can enjoy three timeless retro games from the palm of your hand! This handheld system features the early games in the series, including The Legend of Zelda, as well as Zelda II: The Adventure of Link and the Game Boy version of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. In true Game & Watch fashion, there’s even a playable clock based on The Legend of Zelda and an interactive timer themed after Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, plus a version of the original Game & Watch game Vermin starring Link.

The Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda system is available now at a suggested retail price of $49.99. With a retro look, legendary flourishes and the power to save Hyrule, this stylish handheld system is a jam-packed tribute to iconic Nintendo fun. And just like the games that inspired it, the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda system itself has fun features for curious adventures to discover.