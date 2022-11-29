Free update brings golf to Nintendo Switch Sports

Ready to take a swing at the newest free addition to hit the Nintendo Switch Sports game for the Nintendo Switch system? Square up your shoulders to the target line and take aim today because golf has arrived and is now available to download!



Hit the fairway across 21 holes from the Wii Sports series and tee up with friends in local play, or get golfing together with up to eight players in Survival Golf online. The player who takes the most strokes each round will be eliminated.



If you’re new to the world of Nintendo Switch Sports, golf is just the start of the fun! You can enjoy Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton or Chambara as Nintendo Switch Sports lets you get moving and put yourself directly in the game using Joy-Con controllers. With multiple options for multiplayer fun, family and friends can join in on the same system or online, Nintendo said.



You can even personalize your Sportsmate or Mii character’s appearance and add wild accessories to capture your unique style. Earn more items by playing online in random matchmaking to change your look over time, with items being added regularly, including new golf gear.



Interested in grabbing that iron and stepping up to the tee with nearby friends without an internet connection? Try out the LAN functionality that’s been added to Nintendo Switch Sports with this update – it works for Golf, as well as the other six sports.