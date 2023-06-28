Four classic SEGA Genesis games sneak onto Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

If you blinked, you may not have noticed that four more classic games were just added to the SEGA Genesis™ – Nintendo Switch Online library and are playable right now: The Revenge of Shinobi,Ghouls ’n Ghosts, Landstalker and Crusader of Centy. You can play them all on your Nintendo Switch™ system with a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Packmembership.

The Revenge of Shinobi is nothing to take lightly, especially when this ninja packs a brutal arsenal of shurikens and ninjitsu skills. A sequel to SEGA’s classic arcade game, this action side-scroller plunges you into the role of Joe Musashi as he stalks and attempts to annihilate – if you’re up to the task – the evil Neo Zeed criminal network. Have faith: The power of the ninja is strong.

Ghouls ’n Ghosts besets you with marauding demons: scythe-wielding skeletons, sickle weasels and evil princes that crawl from beneath the mud. You must fend them all off to defend the kingdom and manage to do it without losing your shirt in the process … or in Arthur’s case – his suit of armor. Plus, keep your eyes peeled for the tough-as-nails enemy that also stars in Gargoyle’s Quest, the spin-off tale playable in the Game Boy ™ – Nintendo Switch Onlinelibrary!

Landstalker is the name, and lighthearted treasure hunting's the game. Nigel the Forest Elf faces more delightful puzzles in this action-adventure than you can shake a custom-forged broadsword at. Journey through a fantastical realm while navigating intricate isometric mazes that bring you ever closer to the secret of King Nole's riches.

Crusader of Centy tasks you with launching your razor-sharp weapon like a blazing boomerang. SLICE! Take down those invading monsters with a perfectly timed swing in this sweeping action-RPG featuring fierce enemies, a variety of towering bosses, animal companions with special abilities, time travel and a world of sorcery and intrigue to explore.