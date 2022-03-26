30 years later and Fire Emblem is still growing

The iconic RPG Fire Emblem has celebrated its 30th birthday, and the universe is still expanding for this classic game. Originally released in Japan in 1990, there are now 16 games in the franchise and 4 spinoffs – more than 16 million games have been sold. The first game, Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light, was released by Famicom, only in Japan. Rather than drifting into the abyss however, the original still captures the imagination of gamers from around the globe. In December 2020, it was re-released by Nintendo for Switch, along with a collectors edition box, which has become coveted by fans of retro gaming. The most recent game in the franchise, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, has brought Fire Emblem to a whole new generation of gamers.

Mechanics of gameplay

It was the unique mechanics of playing Fire Emblem that made it stand out from the other RPGs that were released in the 1990s. The characters move around and interact with their grid-based environment whilst completing tasks, missions and battles to move the story forward. Unlike other RPGs, such as Final Fantasy which was released three years earlier, Fire Emblem has a brutal twist – once you are killed in the game, there is no return from the dead. The characters are simply removed from the game. This element of gameplay is also included in the subsequent games when they are played in classic mode, and gives the Fire Emblem games a feeling of risk that is completely addictive.

Unique characters

For all the Fire Emblem games, there are plenty of characters to choose from. The original, Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light, has 56 different characters that are part of the game, the majority of which are playable. Three Houses, released in 2019, has 596 different characters, and who you play the game with can completely change the storyline. Fire Emblem players spend time building up their character’s XP, adding weapons, learning new skills and improving technique. The most popular Fire Emblem characters include Princess Celica of Zofia, who moves over to the dark side to protect her friends, and Hector, a hunky heartthrob, with his sword always in hand.

A storytelling extravaganza

One of the main reasons that the Fire Emblem franchise is still popular, 30 years after its release, is the storytelling. These aren’t just games about fighting other players and picking up items – the story is intrinsic to gameplay and is also completely entertaining. Many of the plots could easily rival the entirety of Game of Thrones, intertwining love, death, rivalries, war, magic and loyal friendships. Set all this in a captivating medieval fantasy land, and you will be completely hooked.

The Fire Emblem games have inspired generations of gamers over the past thirty years. This summer Nintendo are releasing the next installment of the saga, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and with another game rumored to be released in October – the world of Fire Emblem continues to grow.

